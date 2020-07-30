Mortgage Solutions Podcast Episode 6: ‘Diversity change has to come from the top’

The Mortgage Solutions Podcast examines the key subjects generating headlines in the mortgage industry right now.

In this sixth edition of the podcast, Owain Thomas talks to Louisa Sedgwick, managing director – mortgages at Vida Homeloans and Dominic Scott, managing director of Alexander Hall about the importance of diversity and inclusion within the mortgage market.

The Black Lives Matter campaign and subsequent protest movement has captured attention on racial injustice and social diversity around the world.

The financial services industry has been making progress to increase the diversity of its people, with projects such as the Women in Finance initiative building traction.

However, there is more that needs to be done.

In this episode the panel discuss the benefits of a diverse organisation in terms of social, moral and business results and why inclusivity is so important alongside diversity.

They also explain what changes can be made, how businesses can start to build a diverse and inclusive workplace, and outline how their own firms are taking action.

Listen in by following the link below.

Last month Dominic Scott wrote an article explaining his views on tackling racism with society. You can read that article here.

The discussion also mentions articles Aldermore group managing director of retail finance Damian Thompson wrote for Mortgage Solutions about the importance of Black History Month. The first part and second part can be found at these links.

All the previous Mortgage Solutions podcasts can be found be visiting our dedicated Soundcloud page.