You are here: Home - News -

News

Third of brokers expect to diversify business in next six months – Skipton BS

by:
  • 30/07/2020
  • 0
Third of brokers expect to diversify business in next six months – Skipton BS
A third of brokers believe they will see a change to the type of business they place over the next three to six months, with a heightened focus on remortgages and product switches.

 

However, according to a survey of 311 brokers conducted by Skipton Building Society over May and June, this remains dependent on the future economic situation, house prices, consumer confidence and customer priorities. 

 

Covid concerns 

Pent up demand and the stamp duty holiday provided some confidence to brokers as before this, seven out of 10 were worried about the impact Covid-19 would have on business after lockdown. 

They predicted there would be an initial spike before they saw a decline in business volumes but since, Skipton said a number of brokers reported high lending volumes and sustained business had counteracted doubts.

For the third of brokers who believed they would not be affected by the pandemic, they cited having a good client bank and a diversified business particularly with increased protection sales. 

 

Lender support 

Skipton asked brokers about their attitudes towards lenders and the help received.

Brokers said they would place more business with providers who lend at higher loan to value (LTV) tiers and they preferred lenders who made the process quick and easy. 

They also said they would increase their use of lenders with flexible criteria and underwriting to consider borrower circumstances and will continue to be loyal to providers who have supported them through the pandemic. 

Paul Fenn, head of business development at Skipton Building Society, said: “There is much uncertainty about the future economic situation and housing market and how this will affect their businesses.   

“Communication is key to supporting brokers right now; updates through all channels need to be relevant, concise, show empathy and acknowledge the uncertainty.” 

He added: “Relationships with business development managers (BDMs) remain important and there is more emphasis on what additional support BDM’s can provide, such as regular virtual check in’s, virtual hotdesking and webinars to help broker understanding of the many criteria and policy changes due to Covid-19.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

Latest Poll

After the stamp duty holiday announcement, which type of client have you received the majority of enquiries from?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Mortgage Solutions Podcast Episode 6: ‘Diversity change has to come from the top’

The Mortgage Solutions Podcast examines the key subjects generating headlines in the mortgage industry right now.

Close