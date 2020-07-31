You are here: Home - News -

News

Halifax increases 85 per cent LTV rates

by:
  • 31/07/2020
  • 0
Halifax increases 85 per cent LTV rates
Halifax has increased mortgage interest rates on its highest loan to value (LTV) bracket.

 

In a message sent to brokers today, the lender said it was making rate increases on products above 80 per cent LTV for homemover and first-time buyer ranges.

The lender has not given detail about the scale of the increases.

However, it’s two-year fixed first-time buyer and homemover products are now at 2.11 per cent, 2.15 per cent and 2.38 per cent with a £1,499, £999 or zero fee respectively.

The reciprocal five-year deals are now at 2.60 per cent, 2.61 per cent, 2.7 per cent.

New build and Help to Buy two-year deals are at 2.35 and 2.58 with a £999 fee or £0 fee respectively, while five-year options are 2.81 and 2.9.

The market has seen a flurry of activity this week as lenders continue increasing rates at higher LTV levels, with HSBC, Skipton Building Society, TSB and Platform also making moves in the last 24 hours.

Leeds Building Society CEO Richard Fearon told Mortgage Solutions that where the mutual was concerned, it was increasing rates to help manage demand and maintain service levels.

The trend started two weeks ago as research from Moneyfacts for Mortgage Solutions showed lenders began increasing rates in the middle of July, potentially as demand increased following the stamp duty cut.

 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

Latest Poll

After the stamp duty holiday announcement, which type of client have you received the majority of enquiries from?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
The 10 biggest mortgage broker stories this week – 31/07/20

Product moves across the mortgage market dominated the headlines this week.

Close