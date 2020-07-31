Halifax increases 85 per cent LTV rates

Halifax has increased mortgage interest rates on its highest loan to value (LTV) bracket.

In a message sent to brokers today, the lender said it was making rate increases on products above 80 per cent LTV for homemover and first-time buyer ranges.

The lender has not given detail about the scale of the increases.

However, it’s two-year fixed first-time buyer and homemover products are now at 2.11 per cent, 2.15 per cent and 2.38 per cent with a £1,499, £999 or zero fee respectively.

The reciprocal five-year deals are now at 2.60 per cent, 2.61 per cent, 2.7 per cent.

New build and Help to Buy two-year deals are at 2.35 and 2.58 with a £999 fee or £0 fee respectively, while five-year options are 2.81 and 2.9.

The market has seen a flurry of activity this week as lenders continue increasing rates at higher LTV levels, with HSBC, Skipton Building Society, TSB and Platform also making moves in the last 24 hours.

Leeds Building Society CEO Richard Fearon told Mortgage Solutions that where the mutual was concerned, it was increasing rates to help manage demand and maintain service levels.

The trend started two weeks ago as research from Moneyfacts for Mortgage Solutions showed lenders began increasing rates in the middle of July, potentially as demand increased following the stamp duty cut.