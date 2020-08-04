You are here: Home - News -

Coreco signs introducer deal with 30–strong estate agent network

  • 04/08/2020
Coreco has agreed an exclusive introducer deal with Nick Dunning Associates which includes a network of almost 30 estate agency branches.

 

Nick Dunning owns estate agency brands Townends which has 20 branches in the South East, and Stirling Ackroyd which has nine branches across central and east London and a new homes division.

The deal will see Townends Financial Services transfer its finance division to Coreco.

The London broker will also take on three mortgage intermediaries from the financial services divisions.

Coreco will work directly with their business divisions, serving their historic and existing customers in sales, lettings, new homes and commercial.

Andrew Montlake (pictured), managing director of Coreco, said: “Coreco has always carefully chosen the partners it works with, preferring to work with those who have a shared vision of excellence, service and putting the customer first.

“As such we are thrilled to have this opportunity to work with established and respected brands such as Townends and Stirling Ackroyd.

“Having got to know the team over the last few weeks and learning about what is important to them, I am convinced we can form an exceptional partnership that will enhance the financial services offering and provide exemplary service to both the sales and lettings negotiators, while adding our own brand of personal customer service and down-to-earth advice to their customers.”

Vince Corley, managing director operations at Nick Dunning Associates, added: “For a long period of time, we as a team have admired Coreco.

“Their culture of winning, developing people and customer service, mixed with a wide offering that covers the residential, new homes and commercial lending makes them a perfect fit with our own business.”

 

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

Close