Government releases £1.3bn for 71k homes

  • 04/08/2020
The government has released details of £1.3bn of funding to deliver an estimated 71,000 new homes, with 26,000 of these to be built on brownfield land.

 

It has also confirmed further details of the vouchers for green home renovations announced by chancellor Rishi Sunak at the summer statement in July.

In all, the government is publishing a list of more than 300 projects which will receive a share of £900m from the Getting Building Fund.

It expects the developments will deliver up to 45,000 homes, create up to 85,000 jobs and upgrade skills and infrastructure.

However, there has been criticism the approach fails to meet prime minister Boris Johnson’s pledge of levelling up the country.

Of the £900m funding, one fifth totalling £188m goes to the South East and London.

A further £360m investment from the government’s Brownfield Fund aims to deliver 26,000 new homes while protecting greenfield sites in Mayoral Combined Authority areas across England.

 

Green homes voucher scheme

Accreditation rules for tradespeople involved in the £2bn Green Homes Grant scheme which will see government fund up to two-thirds the cost of home improvements of over 600,000 homes have also been released.

Tradespeople must register for TrustMark accreditation to take part in the scheme, which will cover green home improvements.

This will range from insulation of walls, floors and roofs, to the installation of low-carbon heating – measures that could help homeowners including landlords save up to £600 a year on energy bills.

Households on low income can receive vouchers covering 100 per cent of the cost of the improvements, up to a maximum of £10,000.

 

Levelling up the country

Housing secretary Robert Jenrick said: “This government is determined to level up all parts of the country and this funding will not only give a much needed boost to our economic recovery, it will help build the good quality, affordable homes the country needs.

Business and energy secretary Alok Sharma (pictured) added: “Green home improvements will save people money on their energy bills, help to cut carbon emissions, and create new work for many thousands of builders, plumbers and other tradespeople.

“Our TrustMark scheme will guarantee that building work is completed to a high standard by accredited tradespeople, ensuring consumers are fully protected.”

 

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

