You are here: Home - News -

News

Poll: How have parents been helping kids onto the property ladder since lockdown?

by:
  • 04/08/2020
  • 0
Poll: How have parents been helping kids onto the property ladder since lockdown?
Nationwide caused a stir when it placed restrictions on parental gifted deposits for first-time buyers taking out a 90 per cent loan to value mortgage.

 

First-time buyers will have to prove they have saved at least 75 per cent of the deposit from their own means.

With a limited supply of low deposit mortgages around, parental help can be one of the only ways first-time buyers can get a foothold on the first rung of the property ladder.

In this week’s Mortgage Solutions poll, we’re asking brokers how parents have been helping their children get a mortgage since the pandemic struck.

 

How have parents been helping their kids on to the property ladder since the pandemic?

View Results

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

Latest Poll

How have parents been helping their kids on to the property ladder since the pandemic?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Government releases £1.3bn for 71k homes

The government has released details of £1.3bn of funding to deliver an estimated 71,000 new homes, with 26,000 of these...

Close