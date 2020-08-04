Poll: How have parents been helping kids onto the property ladder since lockdown?

First-time buyers will have to prove they have saved at least 75 per cent of the deposit from their own means.
With a limited supply of low deposit mortgages around, parental help can be one of the only ways first-time buyers can get a foothold on the first rung of the property ladder.
In this week’s Mortgage Solutions poll, we’re asking brokers how parents have been helping their children get a mortgage since the pandemic struck.
How have parents been helping their kids on to the property ladder since the pandemic?
