Poll: How have parents been helping kids onto the property ladder since lockdown?

Nationwide caused a stir when it placed restrictions on parental gifted deposits for first-time buyers taking out a 90 per cent loan to value mortgage.

First-time buyers will have to prove they have saved at least 75 per cent of the deposit from their own means.

With a limited supply of low deposit mortgages around, parental help can be one of the only ways first-time buyers can get a foothold on the first rung of the property ladder.

In this week’s Mortgage Solutions poll, we’re asking brokers how parents have been helping their children get a mortgage since the pandemic struck.