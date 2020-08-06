You are here: Home - News -

News

FCA slams high cost credit firms for tempting borrowers into more debt

by:
  • 06/08/2020
  • 0
FCA slams high cost credit firms for tempting borrowers into more debt
High cost credit firms have been criticised for tempting borrowers into taking out more debt with adverts and convenient apps without properly assessing if they can afford to take on another loan.

 

The failings were uncovered following a review by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) into the practices of credit firms that allow repeat borrowing.

The regulator found that some firms were using online accounts and apps to encourage customers to borrow more.

Borrowers were targeted with marketing messages that emphasised the ease, convenience and benefits of getting further into debt.

Some providers suggested to borrowers they could use the extra borrowing for a holiday and tempted them with images of exotic locations or normalised repeat borrowing by saying it was a common thing to do.

These messages, said the FCA, were not being balanced with the risks that come with taking on more debt that you may not be able to afford.

 

Vulnerable borrowers

High-cost credit customers are more likely to be vulnerable, have low financial resilience and poor credit histories, said the FCA.

They often held multiple credit products and had to juggle repayments, sometimes having to decide which priority debts to pay when they do not have enough for all.

Nearly half of consumers who took part in research commissioned for the review said they regretted their decision to borrow more money, and for some products this rose to over 60 per cent.

Firms were also found to be inadequately assessing borrowers’ affordability before agreeing to give them another loan.

Some consumers admitted that after taking out further credit with a firm, they experienced financial difficulties including missing payments.

To solve their financial problems, some borrowers were allowed to take out more debt. The regulator said it wanted to firms to consider if forbearance or debt advice was a more suitable option.

 

Significant concerns

Jonathan Davidson, executive director of supervision, retail and authorisations, said: We have significant concerns that repeat borrowing could be a strong indicator of levels of debt that are harmful to the customer.

Before the pandemic we saw increasing numbers of complaints about high cost lenders’ re-lending practices, which showed that firms had failed to adequately assess affordability, and they were not re-lending in a way that was sustainable for customers.

We expect firms to review their re-lending practices in light of our findings as they start to lend again, and to make any necessary changes to improve customer outcomes. We will continue working with firms to raise standards, and we will continue to take action where we see harm.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

Latest Poll

How have parents been helping their kids on to the property ladder since the pandemic?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Lenders working to ‘rebuild margins’ as bank rate held at 0.1 per cent

The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted unanimously to hold the Bank Base Rate at 0.1 per cent. 

Close