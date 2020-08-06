You are here: Home - News -

News

Foundation expands mortgage range for borrowers with credit problems

by:
  • 06/08/2020
  • 0
Foundation expands mortgage range for borrowers with credit problems
Foundation Home Loans has extended its range of residential mortgage deals for borrowers who have fallen behind on their credit committments.

 

Five deals have been added to the range including first-time buyer mortgages that come with lower product fees. All deals are available up to 80 per cent loan to value.

The new additions to the F2 range are two- and five-year fixed rates priced at 4.19 per cent and 4.59 per cent respectively and a two-year discounted rate of 3.99 per cent with no early repayment charges. All three deals come with a £995 fee.

The two first-time buyer deals are fixed for two- and five-years and are priced at 4.29 per cent and 4.69 per cent respectively. They come with a lower product fee of £595.

Accepted credit problems include late payments on credit cards, mail order goods, telecommunications, utilities or unsecured loan arrears.

Jeff Knight, director of marketing at Foundation Home Loans, said: “Minor credit blips will continue to push some borrowers beyond the realms of mainstream lending but that doesn’t mean they are not credit-worthy, and that their property related needs should be ignored.

“We also believe that demand for specialist first-time buyer products is increasing and with borrowers still struggling to raise deposits, these products need to be designed to help reduce upfront costs where possible.

“Additional options are vital for this growing band of borrowers and we have the overall product offering, criteria and service to ensure they can access the mortgages they deserve.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

Latest Poll

How have parents been helping their kids on to the property ladder since the pandemic?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Mantra Capital advises on £10m deal for 270 properties with LendInvest

LendInvest and Mantra Capital have combined on a £10m bridging finance loan to a borrower who experienced financing delays due...

Close