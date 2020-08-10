Barclays ups high LTV rates as Accord restarts BTL for first-time landlords

Barclays has raised rates on its two-year fee-free purchase deal at 75 per cent LTV, as well as the five-year equivalent and the five-year deal at 85 per cent LTV.

It means the lender now offers a two-year fix of 1.85 per cent (up from 1.70 per cent) at 75 per cent LTV, and a five year fix of 2.79 per cent at 85 per cent LTV.

Rates have also been increased at on a handful of trackers at between 75 and 80 per cent LTV, as well as the bank’s ‘great escape’ two- and five-year remortgages.

Accord open to first-time landlords

Accord withdrew deals for the prospective landlords as part of its response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The intermediary lender has now reinstated all of the existing first-time landlord criteria up to 75 per cent LTV.

Nicola Alvarez, corporate account manager – propositions at Accord, said: “We’re pleased to once again offer our support to borrowers wanting to enter the buy-to-let market.

“We know brokers have been limited over the last few months, but with our recent product refresh, we now have a comprehensive range of options now available to suit both new and established landlords.”