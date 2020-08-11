You are here: Home - News -

Kent Reliance launches large mortgage range

  • 11/08/2020
Kent Reliance for Intermediaries has launched a large mortgage residential property range for loans between £1m and £3m.

 

The mortgages are available up to a maximum of 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) on two and five-year variable rates starting from 3.69 per cent.

The deals are available on an interest-only basis and let-to-buy applications are considered.

Adrian Moloney (pictured), group sales director at OneSavings Bank, said: “The launch of our large loan residential range shows our commitment to the market by providing our intermediary partners with increased lending options for their customers.”

Much of the large loan market was put on hold during the lockdown months between March and May because physical valuations, a requirement of most lending over £1m, had been stopped to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Since then, banks have begun to re-enter the market.

Barclays reintroduced new 60 per cent LTV and 75 per cent LTV two-year trackers with large loan options up to £5m at the beginning of June.

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

