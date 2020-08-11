You are here: Home - News -

Mortgage Engine connects with Fluent Mortgages

  11/08/2020
Mortgage Engine connects with Fluent Mortgages
Mortgage Engine has connected its application programming interface (API) with Fluent Mortgages in a move which the brokerage claims could save 105 hours per week on applications.

 

Directly authorised mortgage brokers at Fluent will now be able to source multiple decisions in principle (DIPs) from a single application within their systems through Mortgage Engine’s API technology.  

The connection also means MoneySuperMarket customers who go to Fluent Mortgages seeking remortgage advice will be able to benefit from the multi-DIP function. 

Cloë Atkinson (pictured), managing director at Mortgage Engine, said: “We’re really pleased to connect with Fluent and enable even more brokers to access DIPs from multiple lenders without needing to rekey customer data.     

“We are harnessing the power of technology to make the mortgage process more efficient.  This partnership is another positive milestone on our journey to bring better, faster connectivity to lenders and brokers.”   

Tim Wheeldon, chief operating officer at The Fluent Money Group, added: “Mortgage Engine’s API platform will help us reduce the admin hours spent on rekeying data for multiple mortgage applications.   

“Based on our average number of cases, we have calculated this could be in the region of around 105 hours per week in time saved on applications. This is a significant improvement in business efficiency and will enable our brokers to focus more on supporting our customers, offering advice and generating new business.” 

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

