You are here: Home - News -

News

UK in recession after record 20 per cent slump

by: Emma Lunn
  • 12/08/2020
  • 0
Lockdown caused the UK to plunge into the biggest recession since records began, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The UK economy suffered its biggest slump on record in Q2, between April and June, with gross domestic product (GDP) falling 20.4 per cent. This follows a fall of 2.2 per cent during Q1 (January to March) 2020.

April 2020 output saw record falls in the three main indicators: services, manufacturing, and construction. Despite growth in May and June 2020, all three remained significantly lower than in February 2020.

Monthly GDP rose by 8.7 per cent during June 2020, where the easing of lockdown measures had the most positive impact, with nearly half of growth from the wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles sector.

But GDP in June was still 17.2 per cent below February 2020 levels.

The ONS noted that the biggest impact to businesses from coronavirus was the restrictions put in place regarding opening and social distancing.

Karim Yousfi, chief global strategist at Audacity Capital, said: “Amid all the record-breaking speed of the UK’s economic decline, one number stands out – the collapse in consumer spending.

“Household consumption shrank by 23.1 per cent in the second quarter of 2020, by far the largest drop ever recorded. With retail sales volumes falling by just shy of a tenth during the same period, the chances of Britons spending their way out of what is now officially a recession look slim.

“Worrying too is just how badly the UK economy is doing compared to its European neighbours. UK economic output collapsed at more than double the pace of Germany’s in Q2, and shrank even more than Spain’s embattled economy.”

Tom Stevenson, investment director at Fidelity International, said: “The scale of the contraction compared with comparable countries is a concern, although it does reflect the length of time during the quarter that the UK was in lockdown.

“Expectations from the Bank of England that the economic fallout from the pandemic would be short-lived, or V-shaped, are borne out by the sharp fall and rapid partial recovery but UK GDP has seen the biggest quarterly drop of any G7 economy. No-one knows exactly what the recovery from coronavirus will look like –  particularly with the potential for a second wave of infections and further local lockdowns – but it is likely that it will be a slow crawl towards pre-Covid levels with further government stimulus needed to restore sustained growth.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Emma Lunn

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

Latest Poll

How have parents been helping their kids on to the property ladder since the pandemic?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Rewind Wednesday – The Buy to Let Online Forum: Part II

Mortgage Solutions is continuing to release the video presentations from July’s Buy to Let Online Forum every Wednesday in August...

Close