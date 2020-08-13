Nationwide completes application integration with Mortgage Brain’s Lendex

Nationwide has integrated with Mortgage Brain’s Lendex application and submission software.

Intermediaries can now obtain a Decision in Principle and submit full applications with Nationwide through the Lendex system.

Nationwide joins Coventry Building Society, NatWest and Platform who are already live on the system with further lenders set to join.

Lendex is the latest step in Mortgage Brain’s drive to digitally enhance the mortgage process providing advisers with the infrastructure needed to digitally complete, submit, administer and track applications, while maintaining a fully compliant audit trail.

Nationwide director of intermediary relationships Ian Andrew said: “Technological advances in all sectors increase people’s expectations of what they want from a business and it is important we continue to work with companies who are developing innovative solutions.

“Brokers play a key role in the lending the society does, so we are delighted to be part of Mortgage Brain’s Lendex proposition, which should create further efficiency in the broker sales process.”

Neil Wyatt, sales and marketing director of Mortgage Brain, added: “There is real noise across the industry about the capabilities that Lendex brings for both the lender and adviser communities, and this is only amplified when such a significant market player jumps on board.”