Dynamo adds Saffron BS to lender panel

This includes its Special Situations range, for borrowers with specific requirements including the self-employed with just one year’s accounts, contractors and professionals wanting higher loan to value (LTV) loans, or borrowers wanting to build or renovate a home of their own.

Ying Tan (pictured), founder and chief executive of Dynamo for Intermediaries, said: “In the current climate where there are more people than ever before whose circumstances don’t fit the traditional lending mould, Saffron Building Society is a valuable addition to our lender panel.”

Tony Hall, interim head of mortgage sales at Saffron for Intermediaries, added: “Pairing Dynamo’s strong position in the UK intermediary market with our focus on helping all borrowers and especially those with non-traditional circumstances through our Special Situations product range, we can now work together to ensure more brokers are provided with access to a wider and more suitable range of mortgage products for their customers.”