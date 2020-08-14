You are here: Home - News -

News

Land Registry UK house price index to return next week

by:
  • 14/08/2020
  • 0
Land Registry UK house price index to return next week
HM Land Registry will resume publication of its official UK house price index next week.

 

The body paused publication of the index in May with its last set of data being for March, noting that there was insufficient data to make an accurate estimation of house prices while the UK was in lockdown.

It did however continue publishing data on the number of housing transactions which took place during the crisis.

Land Registry said it will begin by publishing the April 2020 index on 19 August with May and June to follow at two-week intervals as it catches up.

July and then August data will then be published in October as the body aims to return to a normal schedule.

“We’ll be working to a provisional publication schedule that will see us publish interim releases with a view to resuming normal publication in October with the publication of the August 2020 index,” Land Registry said.

“The schedule will ensure we can use as many transactions as possible in each of the suspended periods following the issues caused by the coronavirus outbreak.”

It also highlighted that as per its usual revisions policy, the figures for all months are first estimates and are subject to revision in subsequent periods.

It’s provisional publication schedule is: April index on 19 August, May index on 2 September, June index on 16 September, July index on 7 October, August index on 21 October.

 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

Latest Poll

How have parents been helping their kids on to the property ladder since the pandemic?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Nationwide completes application integration with Mortgage Brain’s Lendex

Nationwide has integrated with Mortgage Brain’s Lendex application and submission software.

Close