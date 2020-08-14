Land Registry UK house price index to return next week

HM Land Registry will resume publication of its official UK house price index next week.

The body paused publication of the index in May with its last set of data being for March, noting that there was insufficient data to make an accurate estimation of house prices while the UK was in lockdown.

It did however continue publishing data on the number of housing transactions which took place during the crisis.

Land Registry said it will begin by publishing the April 2020 index on 19 August with May and June to follow at two-week intervals as it catches up.

July and then August data will then be published in October as the body aims to return to a normal schedule.

“We’ll be working to a provisional publication schedule that will see us publish interim releases with a view to resuming normal publication in October with the publication of the August 2020 index,” Land Registry said.

“The schedule will ensure we can use as many transactions as possible in each of the suspended periods following the issues caused by the coronavirus outbreak.”

It also highlighted that as per its usual revisions policy, the figures for all months are first estimates and are subject to revision in subsequent periods.

It’s provisional publication schedule is: April index on 19 August, May index on 2 September, June index on 16 September, July index on 7 October, August index on 21 October.