You are here: Home - News -

News

Platform withdraws BTL mortgages and re-introduces 90 per cent LTV deals

by:
  • 14/08/2020
  • 0
Platform withdraws BTL mortgages and re-introduces 90 per cent LTV deals
Platform, the mortgage lending arm of the Co-operative Bank, is temporarily withdrawing all buy-to-let mortgage products.

 

However, the lender is also reintroducing some high loan to value (LTV) deals including its 90 per cent LTV five-year fixes with £1,499 fee.

The moves are being made as part of a series of changes announced earlier this week that will go into effect on 17 August.

Further details of the changes have been confirmed today, this includes withdrawal of two-year fixed rate products with a £999 fee between 60 per cent and 85 per cent LTV.

Reciprocal five-year fixes in the range with a £999 fee are being repriced.

Platform is also re-introducing five-year fixes with zero fee at 60 per cent to 85 per cent LTV, and its five-year fix at 60 per cent LTV with £1,499 fee.

Help to Buy five-year fixed rate deals with zero and £999 fee at 60 per cent to 75 per cent LTV are also being repriced.

A Platform spokeswoman said: “We’ve taken the decision to temporarily withdraw some of our products from the market following an unprecedented demand for new mortgages.

“We are prioritising existing applications to ensure we’re able to maintain our service levels for customers. We will be aiming to re-introduce some of the products as soon as possible.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

Latest Poll

How have parents been helping their kids on to the property ladder since the pandemic?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Remortgage completions leap in July but pipeline and instructions fall – LMS

Remortgage completions rose 78 per cent in July, but instructions and pipelines suffered 24 per cent and 14 per cent...

Close