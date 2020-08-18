Furness BS increases rates and limits high LTV lending

Furness Building Society is increasing interest rates on its high loan to value (LTV) mortgages and limited their availability to local first-time buyers.

The lender has increased rates on its 95 per cent LTV products and introduced a pair of fixed rate deals at 90 per cent LTV.

However, it is now restricting lending at these levels to first-time buyers purchasing a property in its LA postcode area.

Previously it allowed home movers and remortgage customers to take advantage of 95 LTV lending but said in a bid to keep its commitment to provide mortgages for local people in its heartland, both product ranges are now restricted to first-time buyers only.

Business development manager Neil Tribick said: “We’re doing everything we can to keep our promise to help our local first-time buyers get on the property ladder.

“With the lack of high LTV products in the market we’ve had to make some changes to protect our very special proposition.

“Applications on new build houses with gifted deposits are welcome, together with joint applicant, sole proprietorship solutions available.”

Products at 95 per cent LTV for first time buyers looking to buy a property in an LA postcode are a two-year or five-year fix priced at 3.69 per cent and 3.89 per cent respectively.

At 90 per cent LTV the rates for a two-year and five-year fix are 3.29 per cent and 3.49 per cent respectively. There is no product fee for any of these products.