Advisers make £10bn worth of Affordability Hub searches

  • 20/08/2020
Thousands of advisers have used the Affordability Hub sourcing system to carry out billions of pounds worth of searches, according to owner Mortgage Brain.

 

Brokers use the system to source mortgage products for their clients based on the results from the affordability calculators available from participating lenders.

Adviser firms using Affordability Hub include Countrywide, Fluent Mortgages, John Charcol and Openwork.

Affordability Hub has been rolled out to all users of Mortgage Brain’s criteria-based sourcing system Criteria Hub and will be made available later this year to users of Mortgage Brain Anywhere and Mortgage Brain Classic.

Neil Wyatt, sales and marketing director at Mortgage Brain (pictured), said: “Affordability Hub marks a change in the way that advisers are able to source the best product for their client, allowing them to quickly establish precisely how much various lenders will offer their client, providing a full audit trail along the way.

“The fact that so many advisers, large and small, are already making it an integral part of their sourcing process demonstrates the difference it is already making advisers’ workloads and their businesses.”

Paul Shearman, mortgage, protection and GI proposition director at Openwork, added: “The feedback from our users has been overwhelmingly positive and we know this could be a real game changer for adviser efficiency at a time where affordability is a key consideration for both lenders and borrowers.”

 

