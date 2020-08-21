You are here: Home - News -

News

Metro Bank withdraws all 60, 85 and 90 per cent LTV mortgages

by:
  • 21/08/2020
  • 0
Metro Bank withdraws all 60, 85 and 90 per cent LTV mortgages
Metro Bank is temporarily withdrawing all residential mortgage products at 60 per cent, 85 per cent and 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) at 5:30pm this evening.

 

The lender announced the change in a communication to brokers today.

Lenders across the market have been under significant pressure as a vibrant market additionally fuelled by the stamp duty cut and coupled with workplace coronavirus-related restrictions is limiting capacity.

As a result, many are being forced to withdraw products at short notice or make significant rate increases.

Metro Bank director of mortgage distribution Charles Morley (pictured) told Mortgage Solutions: “These temporary changes will ensure that we keep delivering the high standard of service that we pride ourselves on providing, both for our customers and brokers.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

The Mortgage and Protection Online Event 2020

Nov 11, 2020
The Mortgage & Protection Event Online

Latest Poll

Have you returned all your support staff back from furlough?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Six million fall behind on bills due to coronavirus

One in nine people – the equivalent of six million people across the UK – have reported falling behind on...

Close