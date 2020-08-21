TSB increases high LTV rates by 0.4 per cent

The lender raised the rate on its five-year fixed purchase product at 85 per cent LTV with zero fee and three-years early repayment charges (ERCs) by 0.4 per cent to 3.19 per cent.

Its ten-year fix with five-years ERCs and £0 fee has also been increased by 0.4 per cent to 3.24 per cent.

TSB has introduced a five-year fixed purchase product at 85 per cent LTV with £995 fee at 2.79 per cent, but withdrew its £0 fee version.

Mortgage Solutions has contacted TSB for comment

Yesterday TSB temporarily withdrew its fee free two-year and five-year fixed rate house purchase and remortgage deals at 80 per cent LTV.

It also tightened the affordability for its buy-to-let mortgages.