You are here: Home - News -

News

Accord extends buy-to-let mortgages for existing customers to 80 per cent LTV

by:
  • 24/08/2020
  • 0
Accord extends buy-to-let mortgages for existing customers to 80 per cent LTV
Accord is to launch a range of 80 per cent loan to value (LTV) product transfers for landlords, while reducing select mortgage rates.

 

The lender is increasing its maximum LTV for existing buy-to-let customers to 80 per cent with two- and five-year fixed rate loans available from Wednesday.

At the same time, rates will be cut on a range of 75 per cent LTV product transfers, as end dates are extended to 31 January.

Under the new product transfer range there will be a two-year zero fee deal at a rate of 3.48 per cent, with the equivalent five-year deal featuring a rate of 3.42 per cent.

The range will also feature two-year and five-year fixes with a £950 product fee and a rate of 3.19 per cent and 3.42 per cent respectively.

There is also a two- and five-year fix with a fee of £1,450 with rates of 2.98 per cent and 3.29 per cent respectively.

Product transfer rates are going down on the 75 per cent equivalent deals, each by 0.05 per cent.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

The Mortgage and Protection Online Event 2020

Nov 11, 2020
The Mortgage & Protection Event Online

Latest Poll

Have you returned all your support staff back from furlough?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
BoI and Post Office limit remortgage capital raising and tighten affordability criteria

Bank of Ireland has tightened its mortgage lending criteria around affordability assessments, capital raising remortgages, self-employed and furloughed borrowers.

Close