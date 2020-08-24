Accord extends buy-to-let mortgages for existing customers to 80 per cent LTV

Accord is to launch a range of 80 per cent loan to value (LTV) product transfers for landlords, while reducing select mortgage rates.

The lender is increasing its maximum LTV for existing buy-to-let customers to 80 per cent with two- and five-year fixed rate loans available from Wednesday.

At the same time, rates will be cut on a range of 75 per cent LTV product transfers, as end dates are extended to 31 January.

Under the new product transfer range there will be a two-year zero fee deal at a rate of 3.48 per cent, with the equivalent five-year deal featuring a rate of 3.42 per cent.

The range will also feature two-year and five-year fixes with a £950 product fee and a rate of 3.19 per cent and 3.42 per cent respectively.

There is also a two- and five-year fix with a fee of £1,450 with rates of 2.98 per cent and 3.29 per cent respectively.

Product transfer rates are going down on the 75 per cent equivalent deals, each by 0.05 per cent.