Halifax and Barclays increase rates and fees – round-up

Halifax has increased rates on a variety of residential mortgages by up to 0.3 per cent, while Barclays has increased rates and fees as part of an overhaul of its residential and buy-to-let products.

Barclays changes to a dozen residential deals include interest rate increases and hiking fees by £1,000 to £1,999.

Six of the products seeing rate and fee rises are trackers at a variety of loan to value (LTV) tiers.

Among the changes includes a five-year fix purchase only deal at 85 per cent LTV with £0 fee which is increasing from 2.79 per cent to 2.95 per cent.

The two-year tracker at 75 per cent LTV will see a rate increase from 1.26 per cent to 1.36 per cent with its fee doubling to £1,999.

Its great escape remortgage only five-year fix at up to 85 per cent LTV will see the biggest rate increase of 0.25 per cent from 2.35 per cent to 2.6 per cent.

Barclays has also withdrawn three buy-to-let (BTL) fee-paying products and introduced a new five-year fixed buy-to-let deal for purchase and remortgage at up to 75 per cent LTV at 2.85 per cent with £0 product fee.

Two BTL purchase and remortgage products have also seen their rates increased.

Halifax

Meanwhile, Halifax has increased rates on nine homemover and first-time buyer fee-paying products across all its LTV ranges, with six products increasing by at least 0.23 per cent.

Three of these have been increased by 0.3 per cent: the two-year fix at 80 per cent LTV is now at 1.93 per cent; the three-year fix at 85 per cent has risen to 2.76 per cent; and the five-year fix at 60 per cent is now at 1.75 per cent.

The three remaining deals have been increased by 0.02 per cent or 0.03 per cent.