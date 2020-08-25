You are here: Home - News -

News

Halifax and Barclays increase rates and fees – round-up

by:
  • 25/08/2020
  • 0
Halifax and Barclays increase rates and fees – round-up
Halifax has increased rates on a variety of residential mortgages by up to 0.3 per cent, while Barclays has increased rates and fees as part of an overhaul of its residential and buy-to-let products.

 

Barclays changes to a dozen residential deals include interest rate increases and hiking fees by £1,000 to £1,999.

Six of the products seeing rate and fee rises are trackers at a variety of loan to value (LTV) tiers.

Among the changes includes a five-year fix purchase only deal at 85 per cent LTV with £0 fee which is increasing from 2.79 per cent to 2.95 per cent.

The two-year tracker at 75 per cent LTV will see a rate increase from 1.26 per cent to 1.36 per cent with its fee doubling to £1,999.

Its great escape remortgage only five-year fix at up to 85 per cent LTV will see the biggest rate increase of 0.25 per cent from 2.35 per cent to 2.6 per cent.

Barclays has also withdrawn three buy-to-let (BTL) fee-paying products and introduced a new five-year fixed buy-to-let deal for purchase and remortgage at up to 75 per cent LTV at 2.85 per cent with £0 product fee.

Two BTL purchase and remortgage products have also seen their rates increased.

 

Halifax

Meanwhile, Halifax has increased rates on nine homemover and first-time buyer fee-paying products across all its LTV ranges, with six products increasing by at least 0.23 per cent.

Three of these have been increased by 0.3 per cent: the two-year fix at 80 per cent LTV is now at 1.93 per cent; the three-year fix at 85 per cent has risen to 2.76 per cent; and the five-year fix at 60 per cent is now at 1.75 per cent.

The three remaining deals have been increased by 0.02 per cent or 0.03 per cent.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

The Mortgage and Protection Online Event 2020

Nov 11, 2020
The Mortgage & Protection Event Online

Latest Poll

Have you returned all your support staff back from furlough?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Virgin returns to 90 per cent LTV for first-timers and raises rates

Virgin Money is launching 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) mortgages with seven- and 10-year fixes for first-time buyers...

Close