Mortgage rates and fees rising, Moneyfacts warns

  • 25/08/2020
Mortgage rates have edged up from record low levels in July, while product fees have been increasing since the start of June, according to analysis.

 

The average fee has increased by £48 in just two months, Moneyfacts found.

At the same time, typical rates have increased on deals with and without a fee by 0.25 per cent and 0.33 per cent respectively since July.

The amount of deals that offer a cashback incentive has also dropped by five per cent to 27 per cent of the market over the past month.

As product availability continues to be an issue for the market, now could be a good time for borrowers to lock into deals, according to Moneyfacts.

Eleanor Williams spokeswoman for Moneyfacts said: “With the UK having entered a recession, and concerns around employment and income growing, locking into a fixed rate mortgage deal could provide a household with security from potential interest rate increases, and stability with the ability to budget to a predictable monthly payment during a time of economic uncertainty.

“While fixed rates remain lower than pre-pandemic levels, there may be mortgage borrowers who want to take advantage and secure a new deal but are hesitating due to concerns around needing to cover additional expenses, such as paying a product fee or having to meet other set-up costs like conveyancing fees or valuation expenses.

“The average rate charged on fixed rate deals that carry a fee is only 0.07 per cent lower than the average rate on fixed rate products that do not charge a fee, and the proportion of the fixed rate market where no fee is payable remains stable at around 40 per cent.

“Therefore, despite the significant contraction in product availability overall in the mortgage sector, lenders are still providing fee-free deals. Even with a slightly higher average fixed rate, no-fee deals could work out more cost-effective in the long-term.”

