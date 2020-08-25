You are here: Home - News -

News

The Melton partners with MAB to give mortgage advice

by:
  • 25/08/2020
  • 0
The Melton partners with MAB to give mortgage advice
The Melton Building Society has partnered with Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB) to provide advice on mortgages from over 90 lenders.

 

MMBS Services, an advisory subsidiary of the Melton Group, will be trading as Mortgage Advice Bureau and using the network’s services, systems support and regulatory approval.   

The service will initially be operated from its head office in Melton Mowbray.  

Simon Taylor (pictured), chief executive of the Melton, said: We already work very closely with our network of intermediaries so that the majority of our customers can benefit from the Melton’s innovative mortgage products.  

Whilst we remain committed to supporting our broker network, this new partnership with MAB will allow us to reach even more customers and help them to find the right mortgage to achieve their home ownership goals.”  

Peter Brodnicki, chief executive of MAB, added, “This is the first time we’ve partnered with a lender to support our strategy of making it easy for customers to receive quality advice in a multitude of ways – face-to-face, over the telephone or digitally.   

We share the same synergy with the Melton where quality advice and first-class customer service is always at the heart of everything we do.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

The Mortgage and Protection Online Event 2020

Nov 11, 2020
The Mortgage & Protection Event Online

Latest Poll

Have you returned all your support staff back from furlough?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Accord extends buy-to-let mortgages for existing customers to 80 per cent LTV

Accord is to launch a range of 80 per cent loan to value (LTV) product transfers for landlords, while reducing...

Close