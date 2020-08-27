You are here: Home - News -

West Brom BS launches high LTV trackers

  • 27/08/2020
West Brom BS launches high LTV trackers
West Bromwich Building Society has launched a pair of tracker rate mortgages at 85 per cent loan to value (LTV).

 

The lender has also added a new 80 per cent LTV tracker for purchases along with fixed rate interest-only and Help to Buy deals.

The 85 per cent LTV variable trackers are for two years at 2.34 per cent with a £999 fee and available for purchase or remortgage.

The 80 per cent LTV purchase only version is at 1.69 per cent and also has a £999 fee.

Three interest-only fixed rate deals are available at up to 60 per cent LTV over two, three and five years at 1.54 per cent, 1.64 per cent and 1.79 per cent respectively.

Four Help to Buy deals at 75 per cent LTV replace four previous deals.

 

Accord

Meanwhile, Accord has overhauled rates on its product transfer range.

The lender has today increased rates by up to 0.28 per cent on 32 products in the 75 per cent, 80 per cent, 85 per cent and 90 per cent LTV tiers.

It also reduced interest rates by up to 0.07 per cent for seven deals on its 65 per cent LTV switchers.

 

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

