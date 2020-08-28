Bank of Ireland and Post Office increase 85 per cent LTV rates

Bank of Ireland and Post Office have introduced new products at 85 per cent loan to value (LTV) with rates increased by 35 basis points.

Bank of Ireland for Intermediaries has added a pair of fee-free residential fixed rate deals – the two-year version is at 3.23 per cent and the five-year fix at 3.25 per cent.

A five-year Help to Buy fix is at 3.34 per cent, while a first-start product for purchases only is available at 3.3 per cent with a £995 fee. This includes £400 cashback and a minimum loan of £50,000.

The lender has also introduced a trio of fee free fixed rate standard residential deals at 75 per cent LTV.

Two-year fixes are available at 1.69 per cent and 1.71 per cent – both with standard valuation while the latter also includes free legals for remortgagors.

A five-year deal is available at 1.81 per cent.

Meanwhile Post Office for Intermediaries, which is supported by Bank of Ireland, has increased rates on two fixed rate deals at 85 per cent LTV by 35 basis points.

The two-year fix is at 3.3 per cent and five-year version is priced at 3.32 per cent – both come with no fee and include valuation and standard legals for remortgagors.