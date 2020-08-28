You are here: Home - News -

News

Bank of Ireland and Post Office increase 85 per cent LTV rates

by:
  • 28/08/2020
  • 0
Bank of Ireland and Post Office increase 85 per cent LTV rates
Bank of Ireland and Post Office have introduced new products at 85 per cent loan to value (LTV) with rates increased by 35 basis points.

 

Bank of Ireland for Intermediaries has added a pair of fee-free residential fixed rate deals – the two-year version is at 3.23 per cent and the five-year fix at 3.25 per cent.

A five-year Help to Buy fix is at 3.34 per cent, while a first-start product for purchases only is available at 3.3 per cent with a £995 fee. This includes £400 cashback and a minimum loan of £50,000.

The lender has also introduced a trio of fee free fixed rate standard residential deals at 75 per cent LTV.

Two-year fixes are available at 1.69 per cent and 1.71 per cent – both with standard valuation while the latter also includes free legals for remortgagors.

A five-year deal is available at 1.81 per cent.

Meanwhile Post Office for Intermediaries, which is supported by Bank of Ireland, has increased rates on two fixed rate deals at 85 per cent LTV by 35 basis points.

The two-year fix is at 3.3 per cent and five-year version is priced at 3.32 per cent – both come with no fee and include valuation and standard legals for remortgagors.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

The Mortgage and Protection Online Event 2020

Nov 11, 2020
The Mortgage & Protection Event Online

Latest Poll

Have you returned all your support staff back from furlough?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Accord, Skipton and Clydesdale reject furloughed income

Accord, Skipton for Intermediaries and Clydesdale have joined the list of lenders denying income from furloughed workers.

Close