You are here: Home - News -

News

Mortgage Brain CEO Mark Lofthouse to retire

by:
  • 28/08/2020
  • 0
Mortgage Brain CEO Mark Lofthouse to retire
Mortgage Brain CEO Mark Lofthouse has announced that he plans to retire in 2021 after 19 years at the helm.

 

The technology firm said that since joining in 2002, when the company was a single niche product provider, Lofthouse has “developed, adapted and grown the business through innovation to meet and support the needs of the industry”.

Mortgage Brain now has more than 25,000 active users with the majority of UK advisers using one or more of the company’s systems.

It noted it had developed relationships with all UK lenders and during the last two decades had delivered innovations such as: a mortgage trading platform, application programming interfaces (APIs), online sourcing, a consumer app, Amazon Echo Skill and a CRM client portal for mortgage advisers.

Lofthouse said: “It has been a privilege to lead the Mortgage Brain family for almost two decades and experience first-hand the benefits that our technology has brought to our customers.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed working alongside so many gifted people and rising to the challenges and opportunities that have faced us through the years.

“The executive team, management and colleagues at Mortgage Brain are exceptionally talented and well placed to successfully meet and exceed expectations in the future as the technological transformation continues as we adapt to the new world around us.

“I wish them all the very best and thank them and our many loyal customers whole heartedly for their support during the last 19 years,” he added.

Peter Hill, chairman of Mortgage Brain praised Lofthouse’s vision, knowledge, and tenacity.

“Advisers, lenders and the industry have hugely benefited from the technology advancements that Mortgage Brain has made over the years,” he said.

“The latest transformation of mortgage sourcing through the integration of product, criteria and affordability sourcing is just one example of how Mark’s leadership, sincerity and honourable nature has provided unique innovative solutions.

“Mark will leave Mortgage Brain secure in the knowledge that it will continue to meet and deliver leading edge, industrial strength technology for the benefit of the mortgage industry.”

Drax Executive Limited has been appointed to work with the board to appoint his successor and Lofthouse will retire after a period of handover during 2021.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

The Mortgage and Protection Online Event 2020

Nov 11, 2020
The Mortgage & Protection Event Online

Latest Poll

Have you returned all your support staff back from furlough?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Over-65s property wealth grows by £6,000 – Key

The property wealth tied up in homes owned by the over-65s who have paid off their mortgages has increased by...

Close