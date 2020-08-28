Mortgage Brain CEO Mark Lofthouse to retire

Mortgage Brain CEO Mark Lofthouse has announced that he plans to retire in 2021 after 19 years at the helm.

The technology firm said that since joining in 2002, when the company was a single niche product provider, Lofthouse has “developed, adapted and grown the business through innovation to meet and support the needs of the industry”.

Mortgage Brain now has more than 25,000 active users with the majority of UK advisers using one or more of the company’s systems.

It noted it had developed relationships with all UK lenders and during the last two decades had delivered innovations such as: a mortgage trading platform, application programming interfaces (APIs), online sourcing, a consumer app, Amazon Echo Skill and a CRM client portal for mortgage advisers.

Lofthouse said: “It has been a privilege to lead the Mortgage Brain family for almost two decades and experience first-hand the benefits that our technology has brought to our customers.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed working alongside so many gifted people and rising to the challenges and opportunities that have faced us through the years.

“The executive team, management and colleagues at Mortgage Brain are exceptionally talented and well placed to successfully meet and exceed expectations in the future as the technological transformation continues as we adapt to the new world around us.

“I wish them all the very best and thank them and our many loyal customers whole heartedly for their support during the last 19 years,” he added.

Peter Hill, chairman of Mortgage Brain praised Lofthouse’s vision, knowledge, and tenacity.

“Advisers, lenders and the industry have hugely benefited from the technology advancements that Mortgage Brain has made over the years,” he said.

“The latest transformation of mortgage sourcing through the integration of product, criteria and affordability sourcing is just one example of how Mark’s leadership, sincerity and honourable nature has provided unique innovative solutions.

“Mark will leave Mortgage Brain secure in the knowledge that it will continue to meet and deliver leading edge, industrial strength technology for the benefit of the mortgage industry.”

Drax Executive Limited has been appointed to work with the board to appoint his successor and Lofthouse will retire after a period of handover during 2021.