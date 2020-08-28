You are here: Home - News -

Top 10 biggest mortgage broker stories this week – 28/08/2020

  • 28/08/2020
Product changes have dominated the news in the week running up to the August bank holiday.

 

Lenders are changing criteria to furloughed workers ahead of the government scheme ending in October.

And mortgages rates are increasing to manage demand and service levels.

It was also revealed that around half of advisers may never return to an office after the Covid-19 crisis ends.

 

Metro Bank withdraws all 60, 85 and 90 per cent LTV mortgages

 

TSB stops accepting furlough income and increases high LTV rates

 

Virgin returns to 90 per cent LTV for first-timers and raises rates

 

Mortgage rates and fees rising, Moneyfacts warns

 

Remortgage values rise as homeowners cash in on base rate cut

 

Half of mortgage advisers set to shun the office after pandemic

 

Halifax and Barclays increase rates and fees – round-up

 

‘The extra stress and longer hours are worth the completed mortgages’ – Marketwatch

 

UK Finance 2019 lending league: Lloyds, NatWest, Santander and Barclays make biggest gains

 

NatWest only accepting guaranteed employer income for furloughed borrowers

 

 

