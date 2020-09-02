Barclays removes daily case limits

In a message sent to brokers today, the lender noted that it had also returned to assessing applications within four working days.

“As a direct result, we have been able to increase the case booking limit within our systems,” said Barclays Intermediaries director Craig Calder (pictured).

“We seldom reached the daily case limits before 4pm during the summer but you can now have confidence that you will be able to secure a booking for your clients at any part of the day.”

However, Calder noted that there were likely to be further changes to Barclays proposition as the busy market continued into the autumn.

“We expect September to be just as busy, if not busier, so please be advised we are currently reviewing our offering to ensure we remain best placed to serve the needs of you and your clients with both products and service,” he added.

Summer mini-boom

Calder thanked brokers for their support and patience during the summer, explaining that in late July there was a “mini-boom within the market” with the loosening of lockdown restrictions.

“While it was great to see demand return so quickly, this did present a challenge as we needed to ensure we continued to effectively manage capacity so you and your clients receive a consistent level of service.

“As in March, when lockdown came into effect, we took the decision to introduce a temporary case booking limit as a short-term measure of controlling volumes.

“Then, throughout August, we made several tweaks to our products as and when we felt we needed to re-address the balance.”