NatWest requires more data for self-employed cases

  • 02/09/2020
NatWest Intermediary Solutions is changing the way it calculates affordability on residential mortgages for self-employed customers from 3 September.

 

The lender will ask brokers to supply four additional pieces of information to help assess affordability, a message to brokers explained.

These include details of personal loans including car finance, student loans and credit card balances. Also loan amounts on capital and interest cases, self-employed status of applicants on joint cases and the product rate.

The changes mean brokers will be able to process the majority of applications without contacting their business development manager (BDM).

However, agreement according to the calculator may not in all cases translate into a full agreement by the lender’s underwriters, it added.

Ported applications, or joint cases where affordability is met using the employed applicant’s income, will continue to be routed through the BDM team.

 

