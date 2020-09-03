You are here: Home - News -

Complex Buy To Let

Jeff Knight to leave Foundation Home Loans after four years

by:
  • 03/09/2020
  • 0
Jeff Knight to leave Foundation Home Loans after four years
Jeff Knight, director of marketing at Foundation Home Loans, is to leave the business this month after nearly four years.

 

He joined the specialist lender in January 2017 and in that time, has built up the marketing function of the business. During Knight’s tenure, the company has been awarded for its work in this area and seen year-on-year growth. 

Knight has worked in the mortgage industry for 23 years in senior internal and consultancy roles.  

He said he will be taking some time out before deciding on his next role. 

Hans Geberbauerchief executive of Foundation Home Loans, said: “Everyone at Foundation is sad to see Jeff leave the business and he goes with our best wishes for his future career.  

Jeff has been absolutely central to what we have achieved at Foundation over the past three and a half years, and he certainly leaves us in a far stronger position than when he joined.” 

Knight (pictured) added: “When I joined Foundation in 2017, I had a vision for what I wanted to achieve and goals that I wanted to reach with the business.

“Looking at what we have done, our growth, the record business volumes, and the success of our marketing activity, I think that vision has been achieved.  

The vision of a strategic approach to marketing has been delivered. It therefore makes sense to move on to a new challenge and I would like to thank everyone who has supported me personally and Foundation during the last few years, and to wish all the team here the very best for the future.” 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
What brokers need to know about the holiday let boom – Dumbleton

Mortgage brokers may well be seeing a sudden influx of holiday let enquiries and the rising popularity of these investments...

Close