Jeff Knight to leave Foundation Home Loans after four years

Jeff Knight, director of marketing at Foundation Home Loans, is to leave the business this month after nearly four years.

He joined the specialist lender in January 2017 and in that time, has built up the marketing function of the business. During Knight’s tenure, the company has been awarded for its work in this area and seen year-on-year growth.

Knight has worked in the mortgage industry for 23 years in senior internal and consultancy roles.

He said he will be taking some time out before deciding on his next role.

Hans Geberbauer, chief executive of Foundation Home Loans, said: “Everyone at Foundation is sad to see Jeff leave the business and he goes with our best wishes for his future career.

“Jeff has been absolutely central to what we have achieved at Foundation over the past three and a half years, and he certainly leaves us in a far stronger position than when he joined.”

Knight (pictured) added: “When I joined Foundation in 2017, I had a vision for what I wanted to achieve and goals that I wanted to reach with the business.

“Looking at what we have done, our growth, the record business volumes, and the success of our marketing activity, I think that vision has been achieved.

“The vision of a strategic approach to marketing has been delivered. It therefore makes sense to move on to a new challenge and I would like to thank everyone who has supported me personally and Foundation during the last few years, and to wish all the team here the very best for the future.”