MAB analyses the importance of protecting borrowers at The Mortgage Administrator Ivent

Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB) will assess the importance of ensuring borrowers are fully protected and how administrators can support adviser colleagues in doing so at The Mortgage Administrator Ivent.

Andy Walton, protection proposition director at MAB, (pictured) will host a video presentation at the online event focusing on the protection and general insurance sectors.

He will discuss why is it important, particularly now, that every customer receives protection advice and why some customers are choosing not to take it.

Walton will also examine the role of administrators and support teams in making sure that the customer has adequate cover.

This will include the critical components of customer communication, reminders and liaison with your adviser colleagues to ensure that this opportunity and customer duty of care is not missed.

The online Ivent takes place on 23 September and is specifically tailored towards mortgage administrators and paraplanners and this year includes a special focus on the buy-to-let sector.

Attendees will be able to access content, visit sponsor stands, meet and chat with fellow delegates and exhibitors, and send live message questions to speakers.

The buy-to-let sector focus will help attendees to understand the challenges and opportunities landlord clients are facing and how this impacts their strategies for buy-to-let business.

To register for free and find out more information visit the event website: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/mortgage-administrator-ivent/?pfat=08b4ae5e696e4b3784a43e2200380937