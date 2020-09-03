You are here: Home - News -

News

MAB analyses the importance of protecting borrowers at The Mortgage Administrator Ivent

by:
  • 03/09/2020
  • 0
MAB analyses the importance of protecting borrowers at The Mortgage Administrator Ivent
Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB) will assess the importance of ensuring borrowers are fully protected and how administrators can support adviser colleagues in doing so at The Mortgage Administrator Ivent.

 

Andy Walton, protection proposition director at MAB, (pictured) will host a video presentation at the online event focusing on the protection and general insurance sectors.

He will discuss why is it important, particularly now, that every customer receives protection advice and why some customers are choosing not to take it.

Walton will also examine the role of administrators and support teams in making sure that the customer has adequate cover.

This will include the critical components of customer communication, reminders and liaison with your adviser colleagues to ensure that this opportunity and customer duty of care is not missed.

 

Register for free

The online Ivent takes place on 23 September and is specifically tailored towards mortgage administrators and paraplanners and this year includes a special focus on the buy-to-let sector.

Attendees will be able to access content, visit sponsor stands, meet and chat with fellow delegates and exhibitors, and send live message questions to speakers.

The buy-to-let sector focus will help attendees to understand the challenges and opportunities landlord clients are facing and how this impacts their strategies for buy-to-let business.

To register for free and find out more information visit the event website: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/mortgage-administrator-ivent/?pfat=08b4ae5e696e4b3784a43e2200380937

 

 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

The Mortgage and Protection Online Event 2020

Nov 11, 2020
The Mortgage & Protection Event Online

Latest Poll

Did you take a summer holiday this year?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Hope Capital adds limited edition 75 per cent LTV bridging deal

Hope Capital has launched two new bridging loan products, which are available for seven weeks.

Close