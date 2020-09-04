Mortgage Vision prize draw winners revealed

The lucky quintet who have each won £100 worth of Amazon vouchers were selected at random from the hundreds of attendees.

Presentations included Association of Mortgage Intermediaries (AMI) chief executive Robert Sinclair highlighting the impact of Pure Legal raking through past interest-only sales in search of potential mis-selling, and the need for brokers to save for rainy days which may be coming next year.

Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) sourcing regulations, second charge lending and the Bank of England base rate were also discussed during the event.

The five winners are:

Jo Ware, Mortgage In Mind

Chris Banks-Walker, Landmark IFA

Shaun Calvert, Shaun Calvert Mortgage Services

Raj Jandu, The Mortgage Broker Feltham

Lisa Johnston, K & M Walker Enterprises

The AE3Media team will be in touch to let you know how to claim your prize.

The Mortgage Vision content is still available to view. Please contact lorraine.francisco@ae3media.co.uk to get access.

And for more information visit: https://www.mortgagevision.net/