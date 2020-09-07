You are here: Home - News -

News

Home sales set to drop 15 per cent as prices hold firm – Knight Frank

by:
  • 07/09/2020
  • 0
Home sales set to drop 15 per cent as prices hold firm – Knight Frank
Property transactions will fall by 15 per cent this year compared to 2019, but house prices will remain robust, according to forecasts by estate agent Knight Frank.

 

Sales have climbed after dropping by 57 per cent in April, with August busier than usual years, analysis by the agency showed.

The stamp duty holiday and low interest rates are among the factors supporting house prices, despite economic uncertainty and a potential second wave of Covid-19, Knight Frank said.

The areas with more outdoor space and greenery will fare best, with the picture broadly flat across the UK.

Values across the UK are predicted to rise by two per cent overall in 2020 and by just one per cent in 2021.

In prime central London prices are set to fall by three per cent this year before bouncing back to four per cent growth next year.

The agency said it expects prime London to outperform the rest of the country over the course of the next five years, because values in this market have corrected by more than other markets over the past five years.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

The Mortgage and Protection Online Event 2020

Nov 11, 2020
The Mortgage & Protection Event Online

Latest Poll

Did you take a summer holiday this year?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Percentage symbols tumble around a house
More than 1,000 high LTV mortgages pulled from market in six months – Moneyfacts

Mortgage deals at 90, 95 and 100 per cent loan to value (LTV) now number fewer than 100, after 1,108...

Close