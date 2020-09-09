You are here: Home - News -

Kensington trims rates and lifts LTVs to 85 per cent across all resi deals

  • 09/09/2020
Kensington Mortgages has cut rates across its residential product range and reintroduced several products.

 

The residential rates will be cut by up to 0.4 per cent. Loan to values (LTVs) at 85 per cent have been reinstated for all residential products.

Rates have been cut by an extra 0.2 per cent on the Hero range and start at 3.09 for two-year fix at 75 per cent LTV.

The Select range is now offering 1.99 per cent at 70 per cent LTV and 3.84 per cent at 85 per cent LTV.

The maximum loan size in the Select range has increased to 850,000, up from 750,000. 

On the buy to let products, rates have been cut by up to 0.3 per cent. At 75 per cent LTV, the two-year fixed rate was cut to 3.59 per cent and the five-year rate to 3.94 per cent.

The upper limit on BTL loan sizes was raised to £750,000, up from £500,000.

The lender has also re-launched its eKo £1,000 Cashback Mortgage

Craig McKinlay, new business director at Kensington Mortgages, said: “Our product re-launches open up new opportunities for our intermediaries and their clients. And our rate cuts reinforce our commitment to helping borrowers who are underserved and undervalued by high street lenders.”

