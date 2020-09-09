Knight Frank launches auction business in response to lockdown

Estate agent Knight Frank is launching an auction business following a pilot sale in July.

The move into the auctions sector has been prompted by the government’s lockdown restrictions imposed in March this year, the group said.

Agents had been unable to view and value properties during the period.

The firm says its new offering will provide clients with an option to sell their properties faster during this heightened period of uncertainty

Seven more sales are to be held with the next three being in October, December and February 2021.

And there will be a catalogue of residential properties from across its new homes, London sales and country house businesses.

The trial, which ran in early July, featured eight lots with an average capital value of £910,000.

Tim Hyatt, head of UK residential at Knight Frank, said: “We are dedicated to offering our clients the best possible service. In order to provide a comprehensive experience for our customers, we have made the decision to progress with a series of auctions following a successful trial of the platform earlier in the year.

“We are constantly looking at how we can evolve our business in order to best cater for the current demand and market conditions. Our auctions facility is the latest in a series of innovations from Knight Frank that aim to better inform and service our diverse range of clients.

“I am delighted with the industry leading team we have put in place, recruiting Richard Watson to head up the initiative.”