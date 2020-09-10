You are here: Home - News -

TSB offers 90 per cent LTV mortgages for one-day only
TSB is launching first-time buyer mortgage deals which will only be available on Friday 11th September.

The five-year fixed rate products are for first-time buyers and available at 85-90 per cent loan to value (LTV).

The maximum loan-to-income multiple stands at 4.5, with a maximum loan size of £350,000 and a maximum term of 30 years. The products are only available on houses or bungalows.

TSB said these restrictions will apply to all applications within the 85-90 per cent LTV band for the foreseeable future.

All applications for these products must be submitted between 8am and 5.30pm. However, TSB warned that in order to maintain its service levels for existing customers “we will be withdrawing the products when we’ve met our maximum capacity”. This will be indicated on TSB Mortgage Pro via the login page.

Close