You are here: Home - News -

News

Cambridge & Counties Bank appoints Donald Kerr as CEO

by:
  • 11/09/2020
  • 0
Cambridge & Counties Bank appoints Donald Kerr as CEO
Cambridge & Counties Bank has appointed Donald Kerr as its new CEO, replacing Mike Kirsopp who is set to retire before the end of the year.

 

Kerr (pictured) will take up his appointment in November, subject to regulatory approval. He is currently serving as managing director of SME banking at the Co-Operative Bank, a position he has held since February 2019.

Prior to this, he was head of small business at CYBG for just under three years. He also previously worked at Lloyds Banking Group for 16 years in several roles, including managing director of global transaction banking and head of corporate in Scotland for Bank of Scotland. 

Kerr said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to take a very well-positioned, competitive institution with unique products, strong relationships with brokers and very satisfied clients to the next level.  

I see a bank with exceptional potential, and I’m honoured to be given the chance to lead the institution and its team of dedicated employees.” 

Kirsopp added: “Donald’s unique understanding of our markets and the opportunities for the future means he will hit the ground running, and have the best possible start leading a great executive and the wider team who deliver above and beyond for our customers.” 

Simon Moore, chairman, Cambridge & Counties Bank, said: “Donald has worked at the very highest echelons of the UK banking sector, delivering excellent results and strong growth, and is the perfect individual to take the bank forward. We are delighted to welcome him to the senior team. 

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Mike and to wish him well as he moves forward to the next stage of his banking career. His six years as chief executive have been an unmatched success and, on behalf of all stakeholders in the bank, I would like to thank him profoundly for his leadership and significant achievements.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

The Mortgage and Protection Online Event 2020

Nov 11, 2020
The Mortgage & Protection Event Online

Latest Poll

Did you take a summer holiday this year?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Tech is essential for advisers in the fight against mortgage fraud – Murphy

The fight mortgage fraud has only become more challenging during Covid-19, especially when fraud across all financial services has increased...

Close