You are here: Home - News -

News

Banks’ LTV cuts risk making property downturn worse in 2021 – IMLA

by:
  • 14/09/2020
  • 0
Banks’ LTV cuts risk making property downturn worse in 2021 – IMLA
Lenders risk making any future property downturn worse by shying away from high LTV lending now, according to an industry report.

The Intermediary Mortgage Lenders Association (IMLA) said there was a ‘risk of a chicken and egg situation in mortgage lending’, in its latest report, Impact of coronavirus on UK housing and mortgage market.

“Lenders’ fears about the state of the economy in late 2020 and early 2021, with the risk of much higher unemployment and falling property prices, has led to restrictions on lending, with reduced maximum LTVs,” IMLA said in its report.

“These restrictions are quite understandable but they risk exacerbating any property downturn by limiting the number of first time buyers able to enter the market.”

The trade body said if the property market remained robust until early 2021, lenders could then begin to normalise their lending criteria.

IMLA added: “The return of higher LTV lending should occur once lenders have a sense of the scale of additional unemployment and house price falls following the end of the furlough and mortgage deferral schemes.”

In the latest Monetary Policy Report, the Bank of England said the number of furloughed workers would average as around two million in the third quarter of this year and one million in October. IMLA said this suggested a cliff edge in the labour market may not be as severe as first feared.

But usual lags in the availability of data mean it will be early 2021 before lenders have a clear picture of the direction of unemployment and house prices immediately after the government’s support packages ended next month.

IMLA said this could delay the point at which lenders start to relax their maximum LTVs into 2021, which in turn could hold back the recovery in mortgage lending . Nervousness around the impact of the stamp duty holiday in March 2021 could also delay banks’ decisions to adjust policies.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

The Mortgage and Protection Online Event 2020

Nov 11, 2020
The Mortgage & Protection Event Online

Latest Poll

Did you take a summer holiday this year?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020 takes place next week: register now

It’s not too late to register for the Mortgage Administrator iVENT, which takes place on Wednesday 23 September.

Close