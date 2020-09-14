Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020 takes place next week: register now

Specifically tailored for mortgage administrators and paraplanners, the online event provides a wealth of information designed to improve the industry and product knowledge of delegates.
Hosted within a secure, online environment, delegates will be able to access content and ‘visit’ sponsor stands directly from their own desktop, laptop, or mobile device.
There will also be the opportunity to interact with fellow delegates, live chat to exhibitors and send real-time questions to speakers.
Delegates can register to attend up until the day here.
The full programme is as follows:
09.00-09.30
Networking time with sponsors
09.30-09.45
What does the ‘new normal’ mean for the adviser community?
John Scrivens, regional intermediary relationship manager, Skipton Intermediaries
09.50-10.05
Sector focus: Buy to let
Simon Cockerill, head of sales, Kent Reliance for Intermediaries & InterBay Commercial
10.10-10.25
Understanding the evolving product criteria mix
Jason Hegarty, founder of Criteria Hub
10.25-10.45
Networking time with sponsors
10.45-11.00
Sector focus: Protection and GI
Andy Walton, protection proposition director, Mortgage Advice Bureau
11.05-11.20
Regulation & Compliance update
Paul Fothergill, compliance policy & regulatory development manager, Sesame Bankhall Group
11.25-11.45
A day in the life of a lender
Jeremy Duncombe, director of intermediary distribution, Accord Mortgages
11.45-12.05
Networking time with sponsors
12.05-12.20
Effective client contact strategies
Ben Williams, corporate relationship manager, Coventry for Intermediaries
12.25-12.40
Administrator Panel discussion
Katie Hoyle, senior case manager, One 77 Mortgages
Shelley Knight, finance & operations assistant, Brightstar Financial
Abbey Proud, Coreco
Chair: Lana Clements, news editor, Mortgage Solutions
12.45-12.50
Closing remarks
Danielle Moore, event director, Mortgage Solutions
12.50-14.00
Networking time with sponsors
For more information, and for latest event updates visit:
https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/mortgage-administrator-ivent/?pfat=08b4ae5e696e4b3784a43e2200380937