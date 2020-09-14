Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020 takes place next week: register now

Specifically tailored for mortgage administrators and paraplanners, the online event provides a wealth of information designed to improve the industry and product knowledge of delegates.

Hosted within a secure, online environment, delegates will be able to access content and ‘visit’ sponsor stands directly from their own desktop, laptop, or mobile device.

There will also be the opportunity to interact with fellow delegates, live chat to exhibitors and send real-time questions to speakers.

The full programme is as follows:

09.00-09.30

Networking time with sponsors

09.30-09.45

What does the ‘new normal’ mean for the adviser community?

John Scrivens, regional intermediary relationship manager, Skipton Intermediaries

09.50-10.05

Sector focus: Buy to let

Simon Cockerill, head of sales, Kent Reliance for Intermediaries & InterBay Commercial

10.10-10.25

Understanding the evolving product criteria mix

Jason Hegarty, founder of Criteria Hub

10.25-10.45

10.45-11.00

Sector focus: Protection and GI

Andy Walton, protection proposition director, Mortgage Advice Bureau

11.05-11.20

Regulation & Compliance update

Paul Fothergill, compliance policy & regulatory development manager, Sesame Bankhall Group

11.25-11.45

A day in the life of a lender

Jeremy Duncombe, director of intermediary distribution, Accord Mortgages

11.45-12.05

12.05-12.20

Effective client contact strategies

Ben Williams, corporate relationship manager, Coventry for Intermediaries

12.25-12.40

Administrator Panel discussion

Katie Hoyle, senior case manager, One 77 Mortgages

Shelley Knight, finance & operations assistant, Brightstar Financial

Abbey Proud, Coreco

Chair: Lana Clements, news editor, Mortgage Solutions

12.45-12.50

Closing remarks

Danielle Moore, event director, Mortgage Solutions

12.50-14.00

