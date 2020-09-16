You are here: Home - News -

News

Accord’s Duncombe on 90 per cent lending, capacity – and the cliff edge that worries him

by:
  • 16/09/2020
  • 0
Accord’s Duncombe on 90 per cent lending, capacity – and the cliff edge that worries him
Accord is ready and willing to lend to borrowers at 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) but a lack of lender competition is making it difficult to stay in the sector for longer than just a few days at a time, director Jeremy Duncombe has said. 

 

“Capacity is our constraint – it’s not around appetite to lend,” he told Mortgage Solutions.

The lender is in a “very strong position – capital, liquidity wise and from a risk perspective” and confident about lending at this level.

 

In and out the new normal

Lenders are now dipping into the market, sometimes for just a matter of hours, before closing shop again.

Accord most recently opened to 90 per cent lending for just two days, while TSB was in the market for just one day.

The reaction to these quick-fire lending stints among brokers has been mixed.

Duncombe said: “We came back in for two days because there really wasn’t any competition in the market to maintain service. We hope to return as soon as our service allows.”

He added: “Every time we go back [to 90 per cent] we get huge amounts of volume which affects our service; it’s a real balance.”

Any lender dipping into 90 per cent is, of course, attracting a deluge of applications because there are so few offering these deals at the moment.

Duncombe acknowledged the lack of competition puts pressure on the lenders that do come in at this level.

He said: “There are a lack of lenders lending in that space.

“To be able to satisfy demand – we can’t do it with a very small supply of lenders in such a significant sector…

“Unless more lenders move into this sector, we will continue to see an undersupply – and lenders having to come in and out of the market to manage capacity and service levels.”

“In and out of the market will become the new normal unless we get more lenders,” he added.

Lenders retreated en masse from higher LTV lending as the pandemic took hold in the UK and the property market went into lockdown in March.

The combination of dealing with thousands of requests for mortgage payment breaks, while staff were uprooted out of the office and physical valuations weren’t taking place, meant many lenders simply couldn’t offer the deals.

These mortgages take more underwriting and, therefore, more resource, whereas lower LTV mortgages can rely more heavily on automated valuations, Duncombe explained.

However, in recent weeks some of these pressures are starting to ease, with staff coming back into underwriting as the demands from processing mortgage holidays tail off.

 

Communication is key

Maintaining a positive relationship between brokers and lenders is key to the market’s success in the coming months, according to Duncombe.

He said: “The most important thing going forward is communication – trying to explain some of the decisions being made and giving brokers notice.

“Hopefully we’ve been very clear; we’ve tried to give as much notice on product changes.”

Duncombe said he is happy to explain the background to decisions such as pulling in and out of product segments.

He added: “We’re not making decisions just because we feel like it – we have to plan and prepare.”

Brokers can also help banks and building societies create the extra capacity to lend, for example by using the website and spending “an extra 20 minutes on packaging cases, which could then save several hours” of work by both sides”.

 

House price deflation not a concern

There have been some jitters about a potential drop in house prices, which has been touted as the possible reason behind lender reluctance to come back to the sector.

But Duncombe largely brushed these off the concerns, he said Accord dropped 95 per cent LTVs “which was prudent” but remains comfortable with 90 per cent LTV.

The strength of the market since it reopened in May “took a lot of us by surprise,” he said.

The chancellor effectively poured petrol on the flames with the introduction of the stamp duty holiday in July.

“Demand is there,” Duncombe added.

Nor is he particularly worried about the end of the furlough scheme in October.

He said: “Unemployment is something we need to be aware of, that’s why we aren’t making blanket decisions in the current situation. There are lots of employment types that have boomed – supermarket workers, delivery drivers, the NHS – certain sectors are doing particularly well.”

“We want to support and be flexible with those employees – there are common sense decisions to make in those sectors.”

 

Market vulnerable to changes in March

However, there is one dark cloud on the horizon for the market, according to Duncombe.

At the end of March, the stamp duty holiday ends and the help to buy scheme changes, becoming more stringent.

Duncombe said there will be “too much of an impact to have them both finish on the same day”.

He believes one should be extended or phased out to help protect the market.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

The Mortgage and Protection Online Event 2020

Nov 11, 2020
The Mortgage & Protection Event Online

Latest Poll

Did you take a summer holiday this year?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
mortgage application form
Brokers more successful at sourcing requested mortgage loans – MBT

The proportion of cases where no lender can meet the loan amount requested by a mortgage broker dropped to 15...

Close