James Chidgey to retire from mortgage market after 34 years

  • 16/09/2020
Industry veteran James Chidgey has announced his retirement from Mortgage Advice Bureau ending his career in the mortgage market spanning four decades.

 

Chidgey (pictured), a new-build homes specialist and regular speaker at the British New Homes Mortgage Senate, has worked in the intermediary mortgage market for 34 years.

His most recent position is new homes relationship manager at Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB) where he has been since 2015.

Prior to joining MAB, Chidgey worked at Nationwide and TMW joining the society in 2007. His last role at Nationwide was senior manager for new build.

He said: “I am bringing a close to my long career in intermediary mortgage distribution, which has spanned four decades, both in lending and more recently working with the leading mortgage and protection network, Mortgage Advice Bureau.

“It has been a fascinating journey to be so closely involved in the market’s evolution from its earliest beginnings in the mid-80s and be part of an industry that has overcome many economic and regulatory challenges over those years.

“This industry has some extraordinary and innovative people at its core, and it’s been a great pleasure to have known and worked with so many of them.”

Chidgey leaves MAB on 23 September.

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

