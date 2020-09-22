You are here: Home - News -

News

Bailey cools possibility of negative interest rates

by:
  • 22/09/2020
  • 0
Bailey cools possibility of negative interest rates
Andrew Bailey has poured cold water on suggestions the Bank of England (BoE) will resort to the use of negative interest rates after a committee meeting suggested it was planning for the possibility.

 

The minutes of the meeting held last week said the Monetary Policy Committee had been briefed on plans to explore how a negative bank rate could be effectively implemented. 

However, speaking at the British Chambers of Commerce’s (BCC) virtual event today, Bailey (pictured) said it was only referencing the tools BoE had to hand. 

He said: Yes it’s in the tool bag, but it doesn’t imply anything about the possibility of us using negative instruments. 

“We have looked hard at the question of what scope there is to cut interest rates further and particularly negative interest rates.” 

Speculation that interest rates could drop from their historical low of 0.1 per cent into the negative has been discussed since the pandemic took hold of the UK. 

In May, BoE’s deputy governor Ben Broadbent said it had been thought about on and off since the financial crisis in 2008 but he said in some cases, it could do more harm than good. 

Bailey echoed these sentiments during the BCC event as he said the use of negative rates had produced mixed results in other countries and people should not put too much weight into statements around it. 

He added: “Nobody should read more into [it] than that’s the next stage of the work.” 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

The Mortgage and Protection Online Event 2020

Nov 11, 2020
The Mortgage & Protection Event Online

Latest Poll

Did you take a summer holiday this year?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
The Nottingham pulls all mortgages immediately as brokers fear more lenders to follow

The Nottingham for Intermediaries has pulled its entire range of mortgages with immediate effect from the market to deal with...

Close