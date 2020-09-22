Kent Reliance launches BTL and resi range with rates reduced

Rates on the buy-to-let range, for limited company landlords, start from 3.04 per cent.

Residential rates start from 3.29 per cent with a £995 fixed arrangement fee while shared ownership rates start from 4.04 per cent.

The specialist lender has also retained its large loan product range, launched last month, offering loans of between £1m and £3m to 75 per cent loan to value with rates starting from 3.69 per cent.

The deals are available on an interest-only basis and let-to-buy applications are considered.

Adrian Moloney (pictured), group sales director at OneSavings Bank, said: “The announcement today shows our continued commitment to our intermediary partners, even in today’s challenging environment.

“Kent Reliance for Intermediaries has always been a constant player within the market and we will always strive to support our brokers in the best way that we can, by listening and adapting accordingly.”