NatWest increases high LTV deals by up to 35 basis points

  • 23/09/2020
NatWest increases high LTV deals by up to 35 basis points
NatWest has made interest rate increases across its residential product range alongside introducing new deals to its broker exclusive section.

 

Deals in the highest loan to value (LTV) ranges of 80 and 85 per cent see the highest increases.

In its core range the two-year fixes at these LTVs are increasing by 20 and 35 basis points (bps) to 1.99 per cent and 2.79 per cent respectively.

Meanwhile the five-year fixes at these levels are both rising by 25bps to 2.20 per cent and 2.89 per cent respectively. All come with £250 cashback and a £995 product fee.

However, the lender has also launched two-year and five-year fixed broker exclusive deals at all LTVs, with all rates 5bps below the increased core range.

For existing borrowers, rates to its switching products have been increased by up to 26bps on selected two-year deals and up to 15bps on selected five-year deals.

NatWest head of sales Mark Bullard said: “We are pleased to re-introduce some broker exclusives as well taking the opportunity to review our proposition to ensure it is in line with current market conditions.”

 

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

