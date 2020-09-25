Poll: Are you seeing more vulnerable clients since the Covid crisis began?

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is worried the Covid-19 crisis could increase the amount of people considered vulnerable that financial services firms are dealing with.

There is no one type of person who is considered vulnerable. Anyone can become vulnerable through life events such as job loss, divorce or bereavement.

With this in mind, we are asking brokers if they have you seen an increase in vulnerable people and whether they think there are enough checks within their firm to cater to people in this position.