You are here: Home - News -

News

Property industry launches pledge to help speed-up transactions

by:
  • 25/09/2020
  • 0
Property industry launches pledge to help speed-up transactions
The Home Buying and Selling Group (HBSG) has launched an industry pledge to help reduce the number of sales falling through and progress transactions.

 

The pledge lays out in easy to digest terms what each profession, within the housing industry needs to do and when.

Consumers are consistently told by those signed up to the pledge of the some of the tasks they can perform at an early stage.

For example, knowing a transaction needs a fire safety certificate for cladding at the earliest stage can reduce wasted costs, the group said.

Sellers are also advised to appoint a property lawyer on the day a property is marketed. And buyers are recommended to secure their mortgage decision in principle early and instruct a property lawyer before making an offer so their identity can be verified and money laundering checks carried out quickly.

NAEA Propertymark, The Law Society, Conveyancing Association and Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) are among the organisations that have signed the pledge.

The HBSG has previously been working on projects including reservation agreements and property logbooks to help buyers and sellers.

Law Society president Simon Davis said: “The pledge could help clients take advantage of the Stamp Duty Land Tax holiday, which ends on 31 March 2021.

“We hope it will make consumers aware that the sooner their solicitors can carry out their work, the quicker the sale contract can be prepared.”

Housing minister Christopher Pincher added: “This government is committed to ensuring the housing market works for everyone, and our work with the industry has helped to restart the market in a way that is safe.

​“I welcome this pledge from the industry and look forward to seeing it deliver a smoother and more efficient experience for all those looking to buy or sell their home.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Online Event 2020

Nov 11, 2020
The Mortgage & Protection Event Online

Latest Poll

Did you take a summer holiday this year?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Saffron partners with MCI Mortgage Club

Saffron for Intermediaries and MCI Mortgage Club have entered a partnership to coincide with the mutual’s return to the buy-to-let...

Close