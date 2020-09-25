You are here: Home - News -

News

Saffron partners with MCI Mortgage Club

by:
  • 25/09/2020
  • 0
Saffron partners with MCI Mortgage Club
Saffron for Intermediaries and MCI Mortgage Club have entered a partnership to coincide with the mutual’s return to the buy-to-let market.

 

Earlier this week, Saffron relaunched expat and domestic buy-to-let mortgages six months after it withdrew its entire buy-to-let range to allow it to focus on first-time buyers. 

Through this partnership, MCI club members will have access to the recently launched products as well as Saffron’s other offerings for residential borrowers. 

Tony Hall, interim head of mortgage sales at Saffron for Intermediaries, said: “We are delighted to partner with MCI Mortgage Club and to start to build a strong relationship for their club members.  

It comes at the perfect time as we re-enter the expat buy-to-let market, supporting club members and their clients in taking advantage of the stamp duty holiday and the increasing interest from overseas UK nationals. In addition, with the growing interest in self and custom build projects, we are in a position to provide a product for club members that ticks all their client’s boxes.” 

Melanie Spencer (pictured), head of MCI Mortgage Club, added: “Enhancing our proposition into the building society sector is still a key focus for MCI Mortgage Club. Building societies are playing a key role in today’s market by offer unique products and common sense approach to underwriting.  

We look forward to working with Saffron Building Society as they launch a new set of products within the expat and buy-to-let market, which will be welcomed by our club members.”   

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Online Event 2020

Nov 11, 2020
The Mortgage & Protection Event Online

Latest Poll

Did you take a summer holiday this year?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
London mayor wants greater lender clarity over EWS1 forms as cladding ‘crisis’ drags on

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has warned of serious failings in the government’s approach to handling high rise properties with...

Close