Saffron partners with MCI Mortgage Club

Saffron for Intermediaries and MCI Mortgage Club have entered a partnership to coincide with the mutual’s return to the buy-to-let market.

Earlier this week, Saffron relaunched expat and domestic buy-to-let mortgages six months after it withdrew its entire buy-to-let range to allow it to focus on first-time buyers.

Through this partnership, MCI club members will have access to the recently launched products as well as Saffron’s other offerings for residential borrowers.

Tony Hall, interim head of mortgage sales at Saffron for Intermediaries, said: “We are delighted to partner with MCI Mortgage Club and to start to build a strong relationship for their club members.

“It comes at the perfect time as we re-enter the expat buy-to-let market, supporting club members and their clients in taking advantage of the stamp duty holiday and the increasing interest from overseas UK nationals. In addition, with the growing interest in self and custom build projects, we are in a position to provide a product for club members that ticks all their client’s boxes.”

Melanie Spencer (pictured), head of MCI Mortgage Club, added: “Enhancing our proposition into the building society sector is still a key focus for MCI Mortgage Club. Building societies are playing a key role in today’s market by offer unique products and common sense approach to underwriting.

“We look forward to working with Saffron Building Society as they launch a new set of products within the expat and buy-to-let market, which will be welcomed by our club members.”