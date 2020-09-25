TSB returns to 90 per cent LTV mortgages for one day only

On Tuesday only the lender will be open for applications.

TSB offered the same short window for applications earlier this month.

A TSB spokesperson said: “We want to support the demand from our customers as much as possible, particularly first-time buyers.

“We’ve once again temporarily reintroduced these products to allow us to manage our service levels as well as give customers a chance to get their first home.”

Accord and Coventry for Intermediaries have also been entering the high LTV for short periods of time as a method of coping with demand.

The process has been met with mixed views from brokers.

But until more lenders return to the high LTV segment of the market, it is expected banks and building societies will continue to dip in and out.