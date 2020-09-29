You are here: Home - News -

News

Bank of England deputy governor warns over negative interest rates

by:
  • 29/09/2020
  • 0
Bank of England deputy governor warns over negative interest rates
Negative interest rates my not be the most effective way to stimulate the economy through the coronavirus downturn and could adversely impact banks, according to Bank of England deputy governor Sir Dave Ramsden.

 

Policymakers slashed the base rate to 0.1 per cent in the wake of the Covid crisis.

Central banks in other countries have taken rates below zero and some critics believe the Bank of England should follow suit.

However, Sir Dave (pictured) told the Society of Professional Economists (SPE): “At present, negative policy rates would be less effective as a tool to stimulate the economy.”

The impact of negative rates on banks would need to be considered, he added.

“If you’ve got negative rates in the toolbox, I feel duty bound, given my duties at the bank, that you’ve then got to explore in more detail the operational considerations which would go with implementing negative rates.”

Banks are typically hurt by lower interest rates which could come at a time when losses increase because of the pandemic.

Sir Dave said: “You don’t want to be in the position where you’ve said you think you could use them, then say at some point in the future, the committee concludes actually we should use them, then you go back and look in the toolbox, and find that actually you can’t use them for an operational reason.”

The deputy governor is a member of the bank’s rate setting Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

He said the committee was not in a position to use negative rates “imminently” and policymakers would engage with banks.

“We’re continuing with a quantitative easing programme – no one is voting at present for negative rates,” he added.

The remarks contrast to fellow MPC member Silvana Tenreyro.

She recently said most of the signs from countries already introducing negative rates were positive.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Online Event 2020

Nov 11, 2020
The Mortgage & Protection Event Online

Latest Poll

Have you seen an increase in vulnerable clients since the start of the Covid crisis?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
HSBC and Santander increase high LTV rates by up to 0.3 per cent

HSBC and Santander have increased interest rates on high loan to value (LTV) mortgages from today, with changes applying to...

Close